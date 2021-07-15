Nightly Specials after 4pm

Beginning January 2021 we will be CLOSED on Mondays. We will re-evaluate in the Spring. Monday specials will be moved to Tuesday including Homemade Ham and Bean Soup and FREE Dessert with Dinner Purchase. Thank you for your support!
We are excited to announce as of Monday, June 1, 2020 George’s Family Restaurant will be OPEN once again! We have missed you!
We have made significant upgrades to the restaurant, all with convenience and safety in mind. The following information covers what we have implemented:
At this time, we plan to keep our standard operating hours: Monday – Saturday 7AM – 8PM Sunday 7AM – 3PM
We have added new features to the restaurant, all with convenience and safety in mind: *We reconfigured our dining room to meet all distance and barrier guidelines. *We upgraded our HVAC system with UV light protection. *We have medical grade air filters with UV light throughout our dining room. *We trained the staff to meet and exceed all mandatory and recommended guidelines. *Employees will have a symptom analysis and temperature screening before starting their shift *We will have our front of house staff wearing face coverings; We encourage our guests to also wear a face covering except when actively eating
We now feature online ordering: We have received many requests for online ordering, and we are excited to debut our online ordering system! Click the “Order Online” link at the top of the page to start your order now!
We now feature curbside pickup for ALL carry-out orders: *Effective June 1, ALL carryout orders will be curbside pickup to limit the number of people coming into and out of the building.
To-Go orders (whether online or by phone): We will be asking for your credit card/debit card information at the time you place an order so we can process the payment immediately. We strongly encourage all orders be paid for with a credit card or debit card. This ensures our servers preparing your To-Go orders are not handling any cash/credit cards while also handling your order.
Important Note For To-Go Orders Utilizing Cash For Payment: Customers using cash for payment on a to-go order will be asked to come inside the restaurant to place their order in-person before it will be submitted to the kitchen for processing. Save processing time by paying online or over the phone with your credit card or debit card!
*We accept the majority of Visa, Mastercard, and Discover payment methods (We do not currently accept American Express)
Basically, we are doing everything we can to provide the safest environment for our staff and guests.
We know some of you are still apprehensive about dining in a restaurant right away no matter how many safety precautions are in place. We understand your concerns and hope you will try our enhanced to-go online ordering and new curbside pickup.
We will do our best to serve our full menu bearing any supply chain restraints – we appreciate your understanding!
Thank you Dayton and the Miami Valley for your support over the last 26 years!
After carefully going over the new guidelines set by the state and reworking our dining room to meet and exceed these standards we are excited to announce we are prepared to reopen our doors for LIMITED Dine-In Service, and to introduce our brand new Curbside Take Out and Online Ordering in EARLY JUNE.
Stay tuned for the exact date announcement…
We are planning to keep our regular hours: Monday – Saturday 7AM – 8PM Sunday 7AM – 3PM We will do our best to serve our full menu (bearing any future supply chain restraints).
We know some of you are still apprehensive about dining in a restaurant right away no matter how many safety precautions are in place so we have upgraded our phone lines to handle multiple carryout orders as well as launched a new online ordering platform that will be accessible from our website www.GeorgesDayton.com
Thank you Dayton for your support over the last 26 years!
See you all in June!
We’ll get you out of the kitchen soon!
Dayton 24/7 Now‘s Courtney Wheaton was nice enough to stop by George’s on Monday, May 18 to follow-up and see how we are doing as we prepare to reopen soon:
Video Courtesy: Dayton 24/7 Now News at 6:00 on ABC22 – Monday, May 18, 2020
We miss all of you! Here is an update from our owners, Elesha and Dino:
On Sunday, March 15 The Governor Of The State Of Ohio, Mike DeWine, Ordered All Restaurants In The State To Comply With An Executive Order Restricting Dine-In Services. Effective Wednesday, March 18, George’s Family Restaurant Will Be Temporarily Closed Until A Date To Be Determined In The Future. Stay Tuned To This Website And Our Facebook, Instagram & Twitter Feeds For Additional Updates.
We Appreciate Your Support And Look Forward To Seeing You Again Soon! Stay Safe And Healthy.