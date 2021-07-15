Nightly Specials after 4pm

We are excited to announce as of Monday, June 1, 2020 George’s Family Restaurant will be OPEN once again! We have missed you!

We have made significant upgrades to the restaurant, all with convenience and safety in mind. The following information covers what we have implemented:

At this time, we plan to keep our standard operating hours:

Monday – Saturday 7AM – 8PM

Sunday 7AM – 3PM



We have added new features to the restaurant, all with convenience and safety in mind:

*We reconfigured our dining room to meet all distance and barrier guidelines.

*We upgraded our HVAC system with UV light protection.

*We have medical grade air filters with UV light throughout our dining room.

*We trained the staff to meet and exceed all mandatory and recommended guidelines.

*Employees will have a symptom analysis and temperature screening before starting their shift

*We will have our front of house staff wearing face coverings; We encourage our guests to also wear a face covering except when actively eating



We now feature online ordering:

We have received many requests for online ordering, and we are excited to debut our online ordering system! Click the “Order Online” link at the top of the page to start your order now!



We now feature curbside pickup for ALL carry-out orders:

*Effective June 1, ALL carryout orders will be curbside pickup to limit the number of people coming into and out of the building.



To-Go orders (whether online or by phone):

We will be asking for your credit card/debit card information at the time you place an order so we can process the payment immediately. We strongly encourage all orders be paid for with a credit card or debit card. This ensures our servers preparing your To-Go orders are not handling any cash/credit cards while also handling your order.

Important Note For To-Go Orders Utilizing Cash For Payment:

Customers using cash for payment on a to-go order will be asked to come inside the restaurant to place their order in-person before it will be submitted to the kitchen for processing. Save processing time by paying online or over the phone with your credit card or debit card!



*We accept the majority of Visa, Mastercard, and Discover payment methods

(We do not currently accept American Express)

Basically, we are doing everything we can to provide the safest environment for our staff and guests.

We know some of you are still apprehensive about dining in a restaurant right away no matter how many safety precautions are in place. We understand your concerns and hope you will try our enhanced to-go online ordering and new curbside pickup.



We will do our best to serve our full menu bearing any supply chain restraints – we appreciate your understanding!

Thank you Dayton and the Miami Valley for your support over the last 26 years!